Police in one Jersey Shore town spotlighted the police work of its officers as they made 10 arrests -- including for assault, weapons and robbery charges -- in just an 11 hour period.

On social media, Atlantic City police shared details of the arrests that occurred between 4 p.m. Tuesday, May 7, 2024, and 3 a.m. on Wednesday, May 8. Two separate patrols worked over those hours, responding to 150 calls for service and making the 10 arrests.

Officers Kleovoulos Zissimopoulos, John Bell, Jose Zamorano, Wen You, Andrew Xiques, Ivaylo Penchev, Rudolph Sime and Warren Young; K9 Officer Melvin Murray III; and Sgt. John Waddell were among the law enforcement who responded to calls around the Jersey Shore resort town.

Included in the arrests were a 15-year-old who police said had a loaded handgun on him, a woman who police said was involved in a domestic assault and a man arrested with 50 baggies of heroin on him after police said they observed a drug deal.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline by calling 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), visiting www.thehotline.org or texting LOVEIS to 22522.

Besides the arrests, the police officers also helped treat a 15-year-old gunshot victim and tracked down the car believed to be involved in his shooting and helped find a missing 11-year-old boy.

Police wanted to let the public know about the work the department is doing on the daily and the many types of situations that might await them.

“This 11-hour period is a small snippet of the incredible work being done by the members of this department each and every day,” Atlantic City Police Chief James Sarkos said. “These officers effectively handled a variety of calls and the needs of the community. There is no one else I would rather have policing this City than these men and women. I am extremely proud of their unwavering dedication, professionalism, and commitment.”

Police charged 10 people with different offenses. Some were jailed awaiting court hearings while others were issued summonses and released.