Please Touch Museum introduces Museum Nights, a new adult event series

Find your inner child at the Please Touch Museum!

The museum announced expanded offerings for adults to experience the power of learning through play, including a new after-hours 21+ Museum Nights event series.

The museum said the first event "Museum Nights: 90s Edition", will debut on June 13 from 7 to 10 p.m.

Adults are invited to the historic Memorial Hall to play, meet new people and make new friends.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

The exhibits on the main level will be activated for guests to launch rockets in the Rocket Room, “drive” the SEPTA Bus in Roadside Adventures and even take a ride on the historic Dentzel Carousel.

Also, guests can jump back in time and play Nintendo video games from the 90s, jump double dutch with Philly Girls Jump, or participate in Bop-It, Skip-It, and yo-yo competitions.

“We invite young and young-at-heart adults to revisit Please Touch Museum for an unforgettable evening that celebrates the joy of play through the games and exhibits that were a part of childhood in the 90s,” Chief Growth & Strategy Officer of Please Touch Museum Tracy Curvan said in a statement. “Play is a great connector, and Museum Nights will be a wonderful way to meet new people and make new connections in Philadelphia.”

General admission tickets can be purchased for $45 while Please Touch Museum members can purchase tickets for $40.

Tickets are on sale now and include one free drink, with additional food and beverages available for sale throughout the evening.

For more information visit pleasetouchmuseum.org/museum-nights-21-events.