A person is dead after a fire destroyed a home in southern New Jersey on Thursday afternoon, according to officials in Camden County.

Police were first called to the scene on the 400 block of Cooper Folly Road in Atco of Waterford Township just before 1:30 p.m. where five officers immediately tried to save a victim in the home, officials said.

Officials say that the victim ultimately died from their injuries. A second victim inside the home was taken to a nearby hospital for smoke inhalation treatment.

The five officers were taken to a nearby hospital to each be treated for smoke inhalation, police said. Two were then taken to Temple Hospital for further treatment.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control just before 2 p.m., officials said.

Two firefighters were taken to a nearby hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, according to officials.