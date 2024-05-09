Pennsylvania

Large snake slithers into Bucks County home. Police searching for owner

By Cherise Lynch

Middletown Township Police Department

A sneaky snake slithered into a home in Bucks County, Pennsylvania leaving a resident rattled.

Middletown Township Police posted on Facebook about a large stray snake that made its way into a home in Lower Orchard.

Police said that the resident of the home was "less than excited about the intrusion." Now, the search is on for the snake's owner.

If the snake belongs to you or someone you know contact the police because they said they don't "want to keep it around any longer than necessary."

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.
Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

PennsylvaniaBucks Countycritter corner
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us