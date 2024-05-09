Large snake slithers into Bucks County home. Police searching for owner

A sneaky snake slithered into a home in Bucks County, Pennsylvania leaving a resident rattled.

Middletown Township Police posted on Facebook about a large stray snake that made its way into a home in Lower Orchard.

Police said that the resident of the home was "less than excited about the intrusion." Now, the search is on for the snake's owner.

If the snake belongs to you or someone you know contact the police because they said they don't "want to keep it around any longer than necessary."

