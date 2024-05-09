Delaware

Enjoy delicious food, entertainment and vibrant flowers at the 2024 Wilmington Flower Market

The market runs Thursday, May 9 through Saturday, May 11

By Tim Furlong and Cherise Lynch

A signature annual Delaware event is now underway.

The Wilmington Flower Market has been a Mother's Day Weekend tradition in Rockford Park for over a hundred years.

You can enjoy rides, food trucks, concerts, games, craft tends, and, of course, a massive flower sale.

The market is run by thousands of volunteers and you can visit now through Saturday night. All proceeds for the event go to different children's charities in Delaware.

