Skimming device found inside South Jersey grocery store. Here's what you need to know

Heads up if you have recently used your credit or debit card at a grocery store in New Jersey.

Pennsauken Police Department posted on social media urging people to check their bank accounts after a skimming device was found on a credit card machine at the Supremo Food Market located at 7500 S. Rt. 130.

Police said it is unknown at this time how long the device was on the machine. The incident is currently under investigation.

