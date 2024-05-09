New Jersey

Skimming device found inside South Jersey grocery store. Here's what you need to know

By Cherise Lynch

NBC10

Heads up if you have recently used your credit or debit card at a grocery store in New Jersey.

Pennsauken Police Department posted on social media urging people to check their bank accounts after a skimming device was found on a credit card machine at the Supremo Food Market located at 7500 S. Rt. 130.

New Jersey May 8

NJ man pretended to own headstone company, scammed grieving families, officials say

New Jersey May 7

NJ animal sanctuary damaged as driver crashes through fence, destroys well, abandons car

Police said it is unknown at this time how long the device was on the machine. The incident is currently under investigation.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.
Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

New JerseyPennsauken
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us