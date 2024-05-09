Over 60 student musicians from multiple schools across Philadelphia made their debut with Play on Philly in a professional concert hall with an Evening of Harmony, on Wednesday, May 8 at the Perelman Theater, Kimmel Center for Performing Arts.

The Evening of Harmony is the gala event for Play on Philly, a nonprofit that provides high-quality music education to underserved students that might not otherwise have access.

The young musicians were joined by multiple award-winning, world renown Cuban-American cellist Tommy Mesa and Maestro Andres Gonzales, Play on Philly's music director.

Play on Philly has five locations throughout Philadelphia and provides intensive music instruction every day before and after school and gives students over 25 performance opportunities throughout the year. The students range from pre-kindergarten to 12th grade and are loaned orchestral instruments at no cost.

Instruction before and after school at POP Music Centers total eight hours weekly. The summer program is six weeks of full-day instruction with additional opportunities in other forms of art, sports and chances to perform. Both experiences create life-long bonds, long-term academic support and connection with master teaching guest artists.

The student musicians spent hundreds of hours preparing for the debut at the Kimmel Center.

According to Play on Philly's website, "POP has proven results. Our students score ten points higher on standardized tests and have improved behavior and study skills. We cultivate musical excellence, lifelong skills and confidence." This year’s event has raised over $150,000. All proceeds go directly to supporting Philadelphia’s student musicians through music education, mentoring, and performance opportunities.