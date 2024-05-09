Loved ones honoring grandmother shot and killed inside home with ‘Rally for Rose'

Eight months later and the search continues for a suspect who killed a grandmother inside her home in Southwest Philadelphia.

Police say Rose Goodman, 80, was found shot inside her home on Broomall Street in September 2023. There are still no leads in her murder today.

Police determined an unknown person or persons entered Goodman's home through the basement window and committed the crime.

There are still evidence markers and signs of the break-in at the home.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

“Where the screens are cut, those are all attempts to get in," Alan Goodman, the victim's son, said.

He is back at his childhood home, getting ready for a rally on Friday in honor of his mother. A young girl went door to door Thursday afternoon, handing out flyers.

“It’s difficult just walking through the home just knowing my mom is not there anymore. But we grew up in this home and we’re not going to let that kind of fear or sadness take away from that," Alan said.

The crime still has the close-knit neighborhood in disbelief. The shooter never stole anything. Investigators say the suspect shot her and then took off.

“It’s shocking. And I know police are doing their best. I talk to them pretty regularly; I talk to detectives. I know that. We just need more people to speak up," Alan said.

While neighbors and those close to Goodman try and figure out what happened that night, there’s hope the rally could offer up new information.

They’re also looking for an extra layer of security for other elderly people throughout the city.

“We need to do more to protect our mothers and our elders. Whether it’s the police, the city, the community, whether we need to strengthen our community watch programs, whatever it is, we need to make our elders feel safer walking the streets," Alan said.