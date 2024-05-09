Man killed, child injured in shooting on Passyunk Ave., police say

A man is dead, and two others were injured, including a child, after a shooting in South Philadelphia Thursday night.
Police said the shooting took place along Passyunk Avenue.
The deceased man is a 23-year-old who was shot and killed, police said.
A 46-year-old man was also shot in the back. He was transported to the hospital and placed in critical condition, according to the police.
A 9-year-old girl was grazed by a bullet during the shooting. She was transported to the hospital and placed in stable condition.
At this time there is no further information on this incident.
This is a breaking new story. Check back for updates.
