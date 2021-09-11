Germantown

Driver Shoots, Kills Bat-Wielding Man in Philadelphia

By NBC10 Staff

A driver shot dead an approaching man who was wielding a baseball bat in Philadelphia early Saturday, police said.

Before the shooting, which happened just before 12:30 a.m. in front of a McDonald’s near the intersection of East Chelten Avenue and Kenyon Street in the Germantown neighborhood, the man with the bat had exited his car and began approaching the other man, police said.

The man in the second car then opened fire, shooting the man with the bat in the head, police said. The gunman fled the scene before officers arrived.

Police said the gunman was driving a Chevrolet Camaro, and they were investigating what led to the deadly altercation.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

