A New Jersey rally against hate inspired by the tragedy in Charlottesville last month was itself the victim of a hate attack, before it could even begin.

Asbury Park Police say 22-year-old Morris May of Scotch Plains was arrested for pepper spraying a rally volunteer making signs Sunday night before the Labor Day rally.

Mays was wearing a T-Shirt that read, "For those about to MAGA we salute you." It also had a picture of Pepe the Frog, which has been adopted by the so-called alt-right movement as a mascot. A person who identified himself as May's brother, but was not arrested, was wearing a Donald Trump T-shirt.

Police spokesman Sgt. Michael Casey said the pair had gone to where volunteers were making signs and gotten into a "verbal argument" with them over politics.

Volunteer Allison Kolarik, who is transgender, said she tried to walk away, but was continually blocked by May, then suddenly pepper sprayed.

She said hate like that has to be "driven into the sea."

When asked why she went ahead and attended the Labor Day Stand Against Hate rally despite the attack, she said "What are you going to do, let it take over? Let people like that win?"

May was charged with two felony counts, aggravated assault and unlawful possession of a weapon, police said.