Pennsylvania

This Delco town is among Money magazine's '50 Best Places to Live in U.S.'

By Cherise Lynch

NBC Universal, Inc.

Money magazine's list of the "50 Best Places to Live in the U.S." is out, and one Delaware County town made the cut.

The magazine noted there is no shortage of great options in the Philadelphia suburbs, but Media, "an eclectic, renter-friendly borough of about 6,000 residents, is pretty hard to beat."

Media has been listed under the "Suburbs with Soul." The magazine called the town electric, with plenty of things to do, such as hiking, horseback riding, fresh farmers markets, and great places to eat.

Philly live Mar 7

‘School of Rock' now showing at Media Theatre

little league world series Aug 20, 2023

Phillies and fans showed up and out for the Media Little League World Series team

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Additionally, the magazine commends Media for having a low unemployment rate and great schools.

Media's proximity to Philadelphia also helped make it a top pick.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

PennsylvaniaDelaware Countymedia
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us