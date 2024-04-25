This Delco town is among Money magazine's '50 Best Places to Live in U.S.'

Money magazine's list of the "50 Best Places to Live in the U.S." is out, and one Delaware County town made the cut.

The magazine noted there is no shortage of great options in the Philadelphia suburbs, but Media, "an eclectic, renter-friendly borough of about 6,000 residents, is pretty hard to beat."

Media has been listed under the "Suburbs with Soul." The magazine called the town electric, with plenty of things to do, such as hiking, horseback riding, fresh farmers markets, and great places to eat.

Additionally, the magazine commends Media for having a low unemployment rate and great schools.

Media's proximity to Philadelphia also helped make it a top pick.