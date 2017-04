We're in for a wild week of weather with rain from a nor'easter Tuesday and then summer-like temperatures towards the end of the week. NBC10 First Alert Weather chief meteorologist Glenn "Hurricane" Schwartz has the details.

Rain, wind, and chilly weather will continue to hit our region over the next couple of days. NBC10 First Alert Weather Chief Meteorologist Glenn “Hurricane” Schwartz has the update on this, as well as details on a big warm-up later in the week.