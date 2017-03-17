A 25-year-old man was charged with murder in the death of a 44-year-old FDNY EMT who was run over by her own ambulance. Tracie Strahan reports.

A 25-year-old man who allegedly stole an ambulance in the Bronx and ran over two FDNY EMTs, killing one of them, a mother of five, has been arrested on murder and other charges, police said Friday.

A contingent of EMTs stared down Jose Gonzalez as he was led out of the 43rd Precinct, professing his innocence, in handcuffs before dawn. Law enforcement sources say it's Gonzalez's 32nd arrest in 13 years; charges range from assault to criminal trespassing, robbery and public lewdness.

"I'm innocent, I didn't do nothing," Gonzalez said of the EMT case as he walked to a waiting vehicle.

Police say Gonzalez jumped into the idling ambulance when Yadira Arroyo and her partner pulled over on the corner of White Plains Road and Watson Avenue around 7 p.m. Thursday to help a civilian who flagged them down. Arroyo, 44, and her partner tried to stop him and he put the ambulance in reverse, knocking Arroyo to the ground and driving right over her, police say.

Gonzalez allegedly kept going in reverse after mowing down the 14-year FDNY EMS veteran, hitting two other occupied vehicles and a parked towncar. He then went forward, police say, dragging Arroyo into the middle of the intersection. Video posted to Twitter by a bystander shows the ambulance speeding across an intersection with one of its doors open, its lights flashing and the body of Arroyo being dragged underneath the vehicle.

Leaving her body in the roadway, Gonzalez tried to turn left on Watson Avenue, but hit two other parked cars. At that point, he stopped the ambulance and tried to flee on foot, police say.

A passing MTA police officer witnessed the crash and immediately pulled over and subdued the suspect with the help of bystanders, authorities said.

Arroyo’s partner suffered minor injuries while struggling with the suspect, according to police. In the video posted to Twitter, she can be heard screaming in anguish as she stands over Arroyo, who is lying motionless in the street.

Dozens of fellow EMTs were outside the medical examiner's office at Bellevue Hospital on Thursday night. They saluted as the ambulance carrying Arroyo's body drove by.

One of Arroyo's children, Edgar Montes, was too distraught to speak much about his mother's death Friday morning. He told NBC 4 New York he lived with his mother and his uncle in Arroyo's apartment on Creston Avenue; Montes said his siblings range in age from 7 to 23.

Funeral arrangements had yet to be scheduled as of Friday morning.

None of the people in the occupied vehicles hit by the stolen ambulance were hurt, authorities said.

In addition to three counts of murder, Gonzalez is charged with grand larceny and operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs. He lives down the street from Arroyo, at a building run by Volunteers of America that houses homeless people or those who are cosidered "at risk." The organization didn't immediately respond to an email request for comment early Friday.

It wasn't immediately clear if Gonzalez had retained an attorney who could comment on the allegations. He is expected in court later Friday.