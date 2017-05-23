A masked burglar in New Jersey left behind a water bottle outside a house and now police are trying to get DNA off of it, authorities say. Ray Villeda reports.

Police in New Jersey are looking for a man who broke into a home in Belleville last week -- and the sketch authorities released looks more than a bit like Zorro, the fictional mask-wearing character of western drama fame.

Cops say the suspect broke into a home on Eugene Place around 3:45 a.m. Friday. Authorities believe he got inside through an unlocked side door.

Inside, a mother and her two kids, ages 3 and 6, were sleeping. Police say the mother woke up to the masked man at her bedside.

"She felt a presence," Belleville police Det. Sgt. John Mcaloon said. "When she opened her eyes and turned to the side, a male grabbed her, pulled her off the bed, covered her mouth and tried dragging her into another room."

Her 6-year-old son woke up and realized what had happened and ran upstairs to get his grandfather. Shortly after, the masked burglar ran off with $20.

He left a water bottle outside the home. Police are now trying to get DNA evidence off it.



No injuries were reported.

The man was last seen wearing a Fedora-style hat, a thin mask over his eyes, a black and neon green short and black basketball shorts.

"It looks like a superhero sketch," Dominic Fernandes of Belleville said. "Like Robin."

Police believe the home invasion was a random act.

Anyone with information about him is asked to call Belleville police at 973-450-3361.