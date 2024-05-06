‘You took my baby girl from me,': Mom reacts as 2 charged in slaying of teen at Delaware State Univ.

Law enforcement officials in Dover, Delaware, on Monday, announced the arrests of two men for their suspected involvement in the shooting death of an 18-year-old woman who was visiting Delaware State University on April 21.

On Monday, officials announced the apprehensions of Destry Jones, 20, and Damien Hinson,18, both of Dover, for their suspected roles in the shooting death of Camay Mitchell De Silva, 18, of Wilmington.

Dover Police Department Chief Thomas Johnson Jr. told reporters that both men have been charged with murder and gun offenses as well as attempted murder charges connected to two other men from Dover.

"I want to express my deepest condolences to the family of Camay De Silva. Camay’s family has been in our thoughts from the moment this senseless act of violence occurred and our hope is that these apprehensions can help begin the process of healing," Johnson said.

Léelo en español aquí

In detailing what led to the deadly shooting, Johnson noted that neither Jones nor Hinson were enrolled as students at Delaware State University and they have no affiliation to the school.

As detailed by Johnson, De Silva -- whose family told NBC10 that she was visiting the school as she planned to pursue a degree in Computer Science there -- was killed after shots were fired on the campus in the area of Gate 3 along College Road at about 1:40 a.m. on Sunday, April 21.

At that time, officials said there was also a report of a fight on campus, near the Tubman-Laws dormitory and participants had fled across College Road.

Further, Johnson said, at about that same time, police received a call after De Silva's body was discovered on the ground near Warren-Franklin dormitory, after she had been shot in her head.

Her body was situated to the north of the breezeway that connects the east and west sections of that dorm and Warren-Franklin dormitory is located in the immediate vicinity of Tubman-Laws dormitory, Johnson noted.

"As we have previously released, Miss De Silva was not involved in this altercation and we do not believe she was the intended target of the gunfire which originated from the breezeway area," he said.

Follow up investigation, Johnson said, revealed that Jones and Hinson were, allegedly, part of the group involved in an altercation at the Tubman-Laws building with two other men, aged 20 and 21.

After a physical altercation, Johnson claimed Jones and Hinson fled from the fight and "took part in firing the shots that claimed the life of Miss De Silva."

He said that Jones was arrested on May 2 at an apartment in New York City and, later that same day, Hinson was taken into custody in the parking lot of Gateway West Shopping Center, along the 1000 block of Forrest Ave., in Dover.

Jones is being held in New York where he is awaiting extradition and, Johnson said, Hinson is in custody in the Sussex Correctional Institution on cash bail exceeding $3 million.

During the day's announcement, Shanelle De Silva, Camay's mother, said that it was "good to hear" that the two men were arrested in her daughter's slaying.

"In a way, it felt good to hear, the day before her funeral, that they apprehended two people for it. she said. "I know that there's a long process to go, but it' felt good to know that 's a little better feeling that there will be someone to pay for what they did to Camay"

Also, when asked what she might want to say to the men accused of killing her daughter, De Silva said that she hoped they felt regret for their actions that day.

"I hope you can live with what you did and that guilt eats you up, because you took my baby girl from me," she said.