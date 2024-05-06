Multiple juveniles were hit during a car crash in New Castle County, Wilmington Monday afternoon.

At approximately 4:05 p.m., paramedics and police were called to the area of Faulkland Road and Centerville Road for a collision with multiple pedestrians hit, according to the New Castle County Department of Public Safety.

When first responders arrived, they found a boy, approximately 11-years-old who suffered “significant multi-system traumatic injuries,” officials said. He was transported to the hospital and placed in critical condition.

Another child was found at the scene, also an approximately 11-year-old boy, who suffered minor injuries to the torso and lower body. He was treated on-scene and transported to the hospital, officials said.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

A third person was also injured, a 17-year-old boy, who was also transported to the hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

Sergeant Andrea Botterbusch said a Hyundai Santa Fe blew through the intersection, hit the children and ran into a home on the street.

"I saw from when the car came across the street and went over the concrete. I saw him hit the one kid and the kid went flying into the yard and then he hit the corner of the guy's house, hit the front of his car and then came to a stop in my friend's yard," a witness at the scene said. "He had to be doing at least 60 or 70 if not faster."

A crossing guard was at the intersection at the time of the crash.

Both Faulkland and Centerville roads are closed at this time, according to the New Castle County Police.

At this time officials have not released any further details on this incident.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

This is a breaking news incident, check back for updates.