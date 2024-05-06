Pat’s King of Steaks is set to reopen Wednesday, May 8, adding new menu items following the completion of recent renovations.

Joining the classic menu filled with cheesesteaks, fries and more will be a new breakfast menu that will be served from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. daily.

On the menu, Pat’s is rolling out new egg sandwiches with choices of bacon, pork roll, sausage or steak. The sandwich also includes the options of cheese and hashbrowns.

Similar to the classic cheesesteaks, the new breakfast options will be served on Aversa’s Bakery rolls and of course can be topped “wit or wit-out” onions.

The new menu also includes the addition of a chicken cheesesteak for the first time in the restaurant's history.

All of these new features will be available on Wednesday after several months of renovation that left the original cheesesteak shop location closed.

During the last four months of renovations, the shop operated out of a 22-foot food truck to keep operations running 24-hours a day, seven days a week.

“As we ready to celebrate our 100th year in business it was important to invest in our infrastructure,” said third generation owner Frank Olivieri.

Pat’s was founded by the inventor of the cheesesteak Pat Olivieri back in 1930. Pat and his brother Harry Olivieri owned a hot-dog stand at the Italian Market in South Philly before the iconic restaurant came to be.

While operating the stand Pat wanted to try something new for lunch. He bought some chopped meat, cooked it on his hotdog grill, then put it on an Italian roll with some onions.

When a regular at the Olivieri brother’s stand saw Pat eating the sandwich, he insisted that Pat made him one. Ever since then, the classic cheesesteak has become a Philly staple.

Now, approaching almost 100 years of operation, the restaurant will feature a new kitchen after the multi-month renovation.

“Our longstanding team, many of which have been with us for over 35 years, are excited about the new kitchen and our customers that have been coming by are looking forward to helping us welcome this new era and try the new items,” Olivieri said.