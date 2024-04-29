Independence Blue Cross Broad Street Run: Your preview guide to 2024 race

Ready, set, go! Philadelphia’s iconic Independence Blue Cross Broad Street Run returns to its roots this weekend with the finish line of the largest 10-mile road race in the country back in the Navy Yard.

"We are grateful to our race partner Independence Blue Cross for making this iconic race possible," Philadelphia Parks & Recreation Commissioner Susan Slawson said. "Parks & Rec staff have worked hard to make this year’s race fun and safe for all 40,000 participants. Good luck to all the runners, and see you at the finish line!"

Whether you're lacing up your sneakers as one of the 40,000 or so runners, looking to grab some freebies at the 2024 Health & Wellness Expo, scoping out the best spots to cheer on the runners or just trying to get around the road closures, we have your guide to race weekend.

When does the 2024 Independence Blue Cross Broad Street Run start? 👟

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

The 2024 Independence Blue Cross Broad Street Run begins at 7:25 a.m. on Sunday, May 5, as wheelchair athletes push off. The elite runners then start at 7:30 a.m. with waves of other runners starting every 3 to 5 minutes after that.

"I’m excited to celebrate all of the runners participating in the Independence Blue Cross Broad Street Run this year," Mayor Cherelle Parker said. "Welcoming 40,000 runners back to Broad Street is a meaningful opportunity to showcase Philadelphia at its best. I hope everyone comes out to cheer and show their spirit!"

Where is the finish line for the 2024 Broad Street Run? 👟

The 2024 Independence Blue Cross Broad Street Run is returning to its traditional finish line at the Philadelphia Navy Yard. That means the race course is mostly a straight shot from the start line at Somerville Avenue and Broad Street in the Logan section of North Philadelphia to Navy Yard in South Philadelphia with the exception of going around City Hall and a slight turn when entering the Navy Yard.

Check out the finisher medal and race T-shirt for this year's run.

The Navy Yard will feature family-friendly fun, including the return of the Shriners Children’s Fun Zone and Shriners Children’s Run. The races are $10 to enter and T-shirts will be supplied for the first 500 12 and under dashers. You can register your child at the expo.

How can I get to the start of the race or the finish? 🚗 🚍 🚇

This is THE question may runners and spectators often have.

To get to the start can be tricky. Runners can take a cab or ride to get somewhat close to the starting area -- walk the rest of it. Or you can park at either the Fern Rock Transportation Center to the north or the South Philadelphia Sports Complex and ride SEPTA's Broad Street Line subway FOR FREE to the start line near the Olney Transportation Center.

Note that stadium complex lots open at 5:30 a.m. and will close once filled, according to organizers. And, all cars must be moved by 1 p.m. Sunday to allow for the Phillies game.

This is what the race says about the starting area: "The Central High School Athletic Field is located at Broad Street and Somerville Avenue approximately one mile north of the Route 1 and North Broad Street Interchange. Board the Broad Street Line at any subway stop to get to the start area. Many trains are crowded and may not stop at some locations going north, so please allow enough time to get to the Broad Street Run start area."

SEPTA has an entire webpage set up to help people inside and outside the city plan their pre-race travel. Part of that plan includes extra early morning Regional Rail service on the Glenside Combined Line into Fern Rock.

Runners will get themselves to the finish line (that's the goal), however for spectators it can be tricky.

Spectators can also choose to park at the Sports Complex and walk down to the Navy Yard. they also may want to wait for the race to begin then ride the subway to NRG Station before hoofing it into the Navy Yard.

What can I do with my stuff if I'm running?

There will be gear check available to all runners. You must put your stuff in the clear plastic bag you get when you pick up your race bib at the expo, organizers said.

Before the race you will need to find a gear check school bus around the start area -- Old York Road, Olney Avenue and Somerville Avenue. Each bus has 500 wristbands that will help you reunite with your stuff once you have gleefully finished the 10-mile run.

Please note: All gear must be checked by 7 a.m.

Is there a time limit for runners?

All runners must keep up with a 15-minute-per-mile (or faster) pace, race organizers said.

That means you must be on pace to finish the race in 2 hours, 30 minutes, or risk being taken off the course.

What's the weather looking like in Philadelphia on Sunday, May 5?

We're still several days out from the start of the race and the exact weather forecast is still coming into focus.

As of Monday, it appears that skies will be cloudy with temps in the mid 50s at the start. A weakening cold front could bring in some light showers, but don't expect a washout.

Can I still enter to run the 10-mile race? 👟

Simple answer here is no. Online registration is closed and there is no registration available at the expo.

You can check your status by clicking here.

What are the best spots for fans to watch the 2024 Broad Street Run? 📣

You can simply roll up to the curb or barriers anywhere along the 10-mile stretch of Broad Street to catch some of the action or cheer for a runner you know.

The race does have some areas specially-geared toward spectator hype:

The start area near Broad and Fisher Street

North Broad Street along the Temple University Campus

North Broad Street at Callowhill near the Philadelphia Daily News Building

City Hall — West Side at Dilworth Plaza

Broad and Walnut Streets outside The Bellevue

South Broad Street along the Avenue of the Arts

South Broad Street at Carpenter (High School for the Creative and Performing Arts)

South Broad Street at Jackson (South Philadelphia High School)

South Broad Street at Bigler Street

South Broad Street at Packer Avenue, one block from Chickie’s & Pete’s

Broad and Pattison at the Sports Complex

We can tell you that the starting area can be kind of crazy, Temple's campus normally features great music and the area just south of City Hall is often among the busiest before the finish line area.

You can make sure you don't miss a certain runner you know who is setting a personal best by checking out the Trackers tab on the race website starting May 3.

Where can I watch the Broad Street Run? 📺📱

NBC10 will broadcast the race live beginning at 7:30 a.m. and will stream it live on the NBC10 app and website.

You can also watch the race live on the NBC10 Philadelphia streaming channels on Peacock, Roku, Samsung TV Plus, Amazon Fire TV, Xumo Play, Google Play, Freevee, TCLtv+ and Local Now.

Telemundo62 will simulcast the race in its entirety on Telemundo Noreste on all streaming platforms as well.

When and where is the 2024 Independence Blue Cross Broad Street Run Health & Wellness Expo? 💪

We told you the Blue Cross Broad Street Run is more than just Sunday's race. The fun gets started Friday and Saturday with the Health & Wellness Expo in Hall F of the Pennsylvania Convention Center.

The best way to access the free expo -- which is open to the general public -- is at 12th and Arch Streets in Center City. The expo goes from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, May 3, and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, May 4.

Runners can pick their race packets and bibs (make sure you have number handy before you show up). People can also pick up packets and bibs for those who can't make the expo -- click here for what you need to make that happen.

Lacing up your sneakers or not, you can check out exhibitors and freebies. You can also donate to Community Recycling and Students Run Philly Style:

"Bring your gently used or new shoes of any type (running, casual, dress, adult, kids) to the Health & Fitness Expo on May 3rd & May 4th to donate," race organizers said. "Donation bins will be located at Students Run Philly Style’s booth.

"Your shoes will be distributed to communities in need. For each bin of shoes collected a financial donation will be made to Students Run Philly Style."

What roads will be closed? 🚧

"Motorists are advised to use alternate routes, avoid areas along the race course, allow for extra driving time, and proceed with caution during the race," the City of Philadelphia said.

Philadelphia announced these road closures starting early Sunday morning and going until midday:

"The race start area on Broad Street from Olney Avenue to Windrim Avenue will close to traffic at 4 a.m., and Broad Street from Windrim Avenue to Erie Avenue will close at 7 a.m. The remainder of the course along Broad Street will close to traffic at 7:45 a.m.

"The following off-ramps on I-76 will be closed on Sunday, May 5, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Westbound I-76, Exit #349 (PA-611 - Broad Street / Sports Complex) to 1300 Pollock Street

Eastbound I-76, Exit #349 (PA-611 - Broad Street / Sports Complex) to 1400 Curtin Street

"The following off-ramps on I-95 will be closed on Sunday, May 5, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Northbound / Southbound I-95 (Exit #17)"

Police will help direct traffic and guide pedestrians.

The City notes that "roads will reopen as they are cleared and serviced." The course should reopen by noon.

Where can't I park on race day?

"No parking will be permitted on Broad Street on Sunday, May 5, from Olney Avenue to the Navy Yard from 2 a.m. until 12 p.m.

"Prior to Sunday, 'No Parking' signs will be posted at the starting area, along the race course, and in the center median of Broad Street. City of Philadelphia 'No Parking' regulations will be strictly enforced. All vehicles on the race route will be relocated, beginning on Saturday evening, May 4."

What SEPTA bus routes are being detoured on race day? 🚍

SEPTA said it will announce any bus detours on its website.

Want to share your photos and videos?

Post to social media using the hashtags #IBXBSR24 or #IBXRun10 and you might see your race prep or race day photos on NBC10.

Interested in stories about runners?

All week, NBC10 will feature stories about participants in this year's 10-miler. Check back here to see some of those stories.

Thinking about running next year? 👟

Stick with NBC10 -- your official broadcast partner for the Blue Cross Broad Street Run -- for details on next year's race once we have them.