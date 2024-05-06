Police in one Bucks County town hope the public helps them identify a man they say placed a skimming device on a credit union's ATM.

On Saturday, May 4, 2024, Bristol Township police shared a new image of a person they say installed a skimming device at the American Heritage Credit Union on Levittown Parkway the last weekend of April.

"OMG Selfie," police said with an emoji on social media:

"Feeling cute, might be identified for installing a card skimmer later! Here is a better view of the gentleman from our request to ID a few days back! If you recognize this man, please contact us!"

Police in Bristol Township first alerted the community of the skimming situation last week in an Instagram post.

"If anyone can help us ID this subject who appears to not realize that there was a camera right in front of him, it would be much appreciated," police wrote. "It's estimated that the device skimmed numerous debit cards."

Police asked anyone who recognizes the skimming suspect to contact them.