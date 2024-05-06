Bucks County

Caught on cam: Masked man puts skimming device on credit union ATM

Bristol Township police said a man in a hoodie and mask placed a skimming device at the American Heritage Credit Union on Levittown Parkway in late April

By Dan Stamm

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police in one Bucks County town hope the public helps them identify a man they say placed a skimming device on a credit union's ATM.

On Saturday, May 4, 2024, Bristol Township police shared a new image of a person they say installed a skimming device at the American Heritage Credit Union on Levittown Parkway the last weekend of April.

"OMG Selfie," police said with an emoji on social media:

"Feeling cute, might be identified for installing a card skimmer later! Here is a better view of the gentleman from our request to ID a few days back! If you recognize this man, please contact us!"

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Police in Bristol Township first alerted the community of the skimming situation last week in an Instagram post.

"If anyone can help us ID this subject who appears to not realize that there was a camera right in front of him, it would be much appreciated," police wrote. "It's estimated that the device skimmed numerous debit cards."

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Delaware

‘You took my baby girl from me,': Mom reacts as 2 charged in slaying of teen at Delaware State Univ.

Pennsylvania

‘God jammed the gun': Man attempts to shoot Pennsylvania church pastor during live sermon

Police asked anyone who recognizes the skimming suspect to contact them.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Bucks County
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us