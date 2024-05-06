New Jersey

Atlantic City man gets 13 years in prison for selling drugs that killed UK tourists

On Friday, 27-year-old Tyrell Gist was sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to providing two tourists from the United Kingdom with the drugs that caused their deaths in March of 2020

By Hayden Mitman

A New Jersey man has been sentenced to serve an aggregate term of 13 years in prison after pleading guilty to providing drugs to two men from the United Kingdom before they were found dead in a casino hotel in Atlantic City on March 8, 2020, officials said.

According to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office, Tyrell Gist, 27, of Atlantic City, was sentenced on Friday after he plead guilty to charges of liability in the drug induced deaths of two men who were visiting the United States from the United Kingdom four years ago.

In that incident, according to court documents, on March 8, 2020, two men -- Scott Jordan, 42, and Simon Gamble, 39, both of the United Kingdom -- were found unresponsive in a hotel room at the Bally's Atlantic City Hotel & Casino. Inside that room, court documents note that investigators discovered a line of white powder on a table along with 10 ripped baggies of a white powder substance.

Law enforcement officials claimed that tests of the power on the table and in the baggies found that they contained heroin, fentanyl and 4-ANNP -- a chemical that is used in the production of fentanyl, according to the National Institutes of Health.

Court documents note that a medical examiner determined both men -- who were working in New York City, where they planned to return after a visit to Atlantic City --died due to "acute toxic effects of fentanyl and ethanol."

Officials said that Bally’s surveillance helped police identify Gist as the individual who sold the drugs to the men.

Also, the prosecutor's office said that Gist will be required to serve 85% of his sentence before being eligible for parole and he will be supervised for a period of five years upon his release from prison.

