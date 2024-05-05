West Philadelphia

Man ‘fighting for his life' after being shot 4 times in the chest in West Philly, police say

A 33-year-old man is in 'extremely critical' condition, officials say, after he was shot during an incident at a home along the 5500 block of Summer Place on Saturday night

By Hayden Mitman

Police investigate after a man was shot four times in the chest during an incident at a property along Summer Place in West Philadelphia on Saturday night.
Police in Philadelphia are investigating after a man was shot four times in his chest, as well as in his cheek and right hand, in an incident that happened in West Philly on Saturday night.

According to Philadelphia Police Inspector D. F. Pace, officer responded to a home along the 5500 block of Summer Place to find a 33-year-old man on the third floor of a home after he had been shot several times.

The man, Pace said, was transported to a nearby hospital where he was listed in "extremely critical" condition.

"He's fighting for his life," Pace told NBC10.

The crime scene, Pace said, included the third floor bedroom and a hallway.

However, there have been no arrests yet made and no weapon has been recovered, according to police.

Pace said a woman was at the property when police arrived, but they don't know if she had any connection to the shooting.

An investigation into this incident, Pace said, is ongoing.

