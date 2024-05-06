Lehigh Valley

NJ man found dead along Appalachian Trail in Pa.

The body of Raghu Kodali was found in Northampton County, Pennsylvania, on May 5, 2024

A New Jersey man was found dead along a stretch of the Appalachian Trail in Pennsylvania over the weekend, according to officials.

On Monday, Northampton County Coroner Zachary Lysek announced that 61-year-old Raghu Kodali was found in a wooded area near the Appalachian Trail in Lehigh Township on Sunday, May 5, 2024.

Kodali's body was found Sunday afternoon near the Blue Mountain Ski Area, the Morning Call reported.

The cause of and manner of death of the Whitehouse Station resident were pending Monday, Lysek said.

The Appalachian Trail is a popular hiking trail that runs more than 2,190 miles from Georgia to Maine.

