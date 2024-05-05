More than 100 residents displaced after an apartment building fire in Walnut Hill

Over 100 residents have been displaced after a fire at an apartment building in West Philadelphia Sunday afternoon.

At 4:38 p.m., police said they were called to an apartment building along the 4900 block Spruce Street for a report of people trapped in a fire.

The fire took place at the Terrace Apartments at 4931 Spruce Street.

The source of the fire was determined to have started in one of the apartments, according to the police.

The building was cleared, and no one was injured, police said.

The Red Cross was notified and displaced residents have access to the Beulah Baptist Church at 5001 Spruce Street and the Christy Recreation Center at 728 S 55th Street, officials said.