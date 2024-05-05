New Jersey State Trooper dead while training for elite TEAMS unit, officials say

A New Jersey State Trooper passed away during training the state police announced Sunday night.

Trooper II Marcellus E. Bethea served with the New Jersey State Police for over eight years and was a member of the 156th State Police Class.

Trooper Bethea died during training at the New Jersey State Police headquarters in Ewing, Pennsylvania. He was training for the TEAMS Unit, officials said.

The TEAMS unit is "a full time emergency response unit prepared to handle extra ordinary police emergencies," according to the New Jersey State Police website. "Members are selected based on written resume, physical agility test, background investigation, oral interview, and the successful completion of the physically and mentally demanding underwater recovery course."

"This evening our hearts are heavy as we mourn the devastating loss of Trooper II Marcellus E. Bethea, a dedicated member of New Jersey State Police Troop D who was training to join the elite TEAMS Unit,” Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin said in a statement.

“We owe Trooper Bethea our deepest gratitude and can honor his memory by living our lives with his same reverence for Honor, Duty, and Fidelity,” Platkin said.

“Trooper Bethea showed a passion and spark for service from a young age, participating in New Jersey State Police Trooper Youth Week while a student at Burlington Regional High School, and later graduating from the State Police Academy as part of the 156th class. He embodied Honor, Duty, and Fidelity in its highest form every day and in everything he did,” New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy said in a statement.

State police said details regarding his viewing and funeral arrangement would be forthcoming.

At this time officials have not said how Trooper Bethea died while in training.

An investigation into Trooper Bethea’s death is ongoing, according to Gov. Murphy.

This is a breaking news story, check back for updates.