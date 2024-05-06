Gun trafficking ring broken up after members ‘exhibited suspicious behavior' at gun show, officials say

Law enforcement officials in Montgomery County have arrested seven people -- six from Philadelphia and one from Norristown -- in an effort to dismantle, what they called, a gun and drug trafficking organization that illegally bought and sold firearms along with methamphetamine.

On Monday, Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele and Captain James Cuttitta, of the Pennsylvania State Police Criminal Investigative Division announced the arrests and charging of seven individuals: Scott Grondin, 42, Bella Kenna, 21; Anthony Figueroa-Marko, 34; Emanuel Torres, 32; Asad Sayed, 27; and Felicia McKinnell, 28 -- all from Philadelphia -- along with Norristown resident Christopher McNelly, 26.

In a statement on the arrests, officials said these individuals are alleged to have operated a gun and drug trafficking organization that illegally bought and sold 19 firearms in addition to selling multiple illegal substances.

Officials said the organization operated out of a home along the 2300 block of North 9th Street in North Philadelphia, where Grondin, Kenna and Figueroa-Marko lived.

According to a statement on the arrests, officials began an investigation into this group after members of the organization attended the Oaks Gun Show, where members of the group "purchased multiple firearms and exhibited suspicious behavior."

A follow up investigation found that those charged in this case, allegedly, purchased and illegally sold 19 firearms between Jan. 19, 2023 and Feb. 26, 2024.

The firearms were purchased in Philadelphia, Delaware, Chester and Montgomery counties and, officials said, those charged in this case were "obliterating" serial numbers from firearms that they purchased.

The firearms were purchased on behalf of Grondin, who was not allowed to legally purchase or possess a firearm, according to police.

Grondin, Kenna and others then sold the firearms to other individuals who were not able to legally purchase their own firearm, officials said.

In a statement, officials said that, during the course of investigating the group’s gun trafficking, it was learned that there was a separate drug trafficking investigation underway that originated in May 2023.

That investigation found that Grondin, Kenna and others were involved in the sale and distribution of numerous types of illegal drugs, including cocaine, methamphetamine, MDMA, prescription pills and marijuana in Montgomery County and surrounding counties, according to police.

The charges for each individual in this case vary, officials said, but offenses include corrupt organizations, conspiracy, firearms offences and other charges.

Grondin, who law enforcement officials claimed was the leader of the organization, is facing 216 charges.

A preliminary hearing for Grondin, Kenna, Sayed, Figueroa-Marko and Torres is scheduled for noon, May 7, 2024.

McKinnell’s preliminary hearing is schedule for 10 a.m., May 14, and McNelly’s preliminary hearing has been continued by the defense and is in the process of being rescheduled, officials said in a statement.