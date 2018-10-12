There’s a Sea Monster in The Navy Yard

We're not kidding: A large purple sea monster has taken over Building 611 in the Navy Yard. Its tentacles can be seen crawling out through the ceiling and the windows of the building at Flagship Avenue and 13th Street. The installation marks the first collaborative partnership between Group X and the Navy Yard. Also known as "Sea Monsters HERE," the brainchild of world-renowned artists Filthy Luker and Pedro Estrellas is the largest inflatable tentacle sculpture ever created. The #NavyYardSeaMonster is on view day and night from Oct. 8 through Nov. 16; the Navy Yard is free and open to the public.