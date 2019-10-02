Fans of "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" can now wear their love for the show on their sleeves — literally!

Will Smith took to Instagram to announce Bel-Air Athletics, a new line of sportswear inspired by the classic sitcom that made him a household name.

Clothes in the limited-edition collection are designed to resemble the athletic uniforms at Bel-Air Academy, the elite private school the fictional Will and his cousin Carlton (Alfonso Ribeiro) attended on the show, which aired from 1990 to 1996 on NBC.

In a hilarious video, Smith models several pieces from the collection himself. Eagle-eyed fans will quickly spot one familiar throwback look.

"This is regular. It's just a sweatsuit. It's just a sweatsuit ... until it's not just a sweatsuit!" Smith says while modeling a navy tracksuit jacket.

Flipping the jacket open, he reveals a liner with the same paisley pattern that adorned the inside of his character's school uniform blazer.

The Fresh Prince famously wore his school blazer inside out — and now fans can do the same!

"See what I'm saying?" Smith asks as he reverses the track jacket and shows it off with paisleys on the outside.

The collection, which is available on Smith's online shop, also includes T-shirts, shorts, socks and a gym bag kit, all with a custom insignia boasting the letters "FP." Prices range from $6 for an air freshener to $200 for the gym bag kit. (The aforementioned jacket is $95.)

Naturally, every piece is perfect for chillin' out and maxin' and relaxin'. (Not to mention doing "The Carlton"!)

But keep in mind, the Bel-Air Athletics collection is available only through Oct. 14.

