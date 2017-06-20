The Art of Preventing Suicide: Breaking the Silence

We tasked young artists from the University of the Arts and Temple University's Tyler School of Art to create portraits based on interviews with subjects included in our digital exclusive special project Preventing Suicide: Breaking the Silence. Each artist was given a raw interview and asked to create a work around something that spoke to them from the conversation. The only restriction was not to show the means of a suicide (the method someone used to take their life.) The art they created was beautiful, thought-provoking and unique. Learn more about this special project and explore the stories by clicking here