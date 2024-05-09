Originally appeared on E! Online

Never say never to Justin Bieber getting support from his ex-girlfriends.

After the singer and wife Hailey Bieber revealed they're expecting their first baby, the couple was showered with well-wishes from friends and family—including more than one of Justin's former flames.

Underneath Hailey's May 9 Instagram post showing photos of their maternity photo shoot and vow renewal in Hawaii, his ex Sofia Richie wrote, "Ahh!! Congratulations."

And over on Justin's post announcing his fatherhood news, his ex Caitlin Beadles commented, "congrats, happy for y'all!"

Caitlin—who now describes herself as a "Mental health & Wellness advocate"—was actually Justin's first girlfriend way back in 2008. They met after the then 14-year-old musician moved to Atlanta to make music with Usher, but their romance fizzled out after a year when she reportedly ended things.

But clearly, the influencer has remained on good terms with the Biebs, with her even attending his 2018 wedding to Hailey. Caitlin also gave her stamp of approval on the setup of what appeared to be the pair's rehearsal dinner in South Carolina, writing on her Instagram Story at the time, "When there's gluten free cornbread you best believe I'm taking some to go," according to a screenshot published by People.

As for Sofia, the model dated Justin briefly in the summer of 2016, when they were photographed holding hands in Tokyo and Los Angeles.

"We have a special relationship," she told Billboard that September. "Justin is very easy to talk to, and that's hard to find with people in Los Angeles."

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Elton John AIDS Foundation / Instagram

Of course, Sofia has moved on as well and is currently nine months pregnant with her and husband Elliot Grainge's first baby.

"I've learned more in the past six months than I have in my entire life," she told Vogue while sharing the news in January. "And also just like what the female body is capable of. Every week brings new things, whether it's hormonal shifts or expansion—there's just so much our bodies go through, and it's so interesting to experience it all."

It's an experience Hailey now knows firsthand, too.