Wentz, Harper and Hoskins Trade Jerseys at Citizens Bank Park - NBC 10 Philadelphia
logo_philly_2x
Philadelphia Phillies

Philadelphia Phillies

Wentz, Harper and Hoskins Trade Jerseys at Citizens Bank Park

By Matthew Reed

10 PHOTOS

26 minutes ago

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 26 minutes ago
'Philly Phavorites' Carson Wentz, Bryce Harper and Rhys Hoskins sat down with NBC10's John Clark to talk about all things Philly and how the players across all teams in the city have become 'phamily'.
More Photo Galleries
Philly Artist Paints Bollards as No. 2 Pencils
May Day Marches and Protests Around the World
Connect With Us
AdChoices