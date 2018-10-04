Police in Paterson, New Jersey, are on the hunt for a man accused of firing a paintball gun at close range at a 14-year-old boy leaving him with painful bruises and welts all over his body. Jen Maxfield reports. (Published Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018)

Teen in New Jersey Attacked With Paintball Gun

An attacker who shot a 14-year-old New Jersey boy at close range with a paintball gun has been arrested, prosecutors said.

Edwin Perez, 21, of Paterson, turned himself into police on Thursday, the Passaic Couty Prosecutor's Office said.

The teen went to answer the door at his Paterson home on Monday night when he was hit with paintballs nearly two dozen times.

He was taken to a local hospital by ambulance, where he was treated for painful bruises and welts that covered his body.

Photos shared with NBC 4 New York by the boy's mother showed a number of welts on his legs.

The boy’s mother told News 4 the boy was “traumatized” and suffering panic attacks as a result of the ambush.

Perez faces charges including aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and endangering the welfare of a child, prosecutors said.

He's expected to appear in court on Thursday, and could face five to 10 years in prison on the aggravated assault charge, according to prosecutors.

Prosecutors didn't say whether Perez knew the teen or provide a motive for the attack.