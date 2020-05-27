103.9 Hip Hop Class of 2020 No Cap!

Calling all members of the 2020 graduating class! Hip-Hop 103.9-FM is offering the opportunity for listeners to win graduation prizes including gift cards, a laptop & printer and to be named the virtual Prom King and Queen 2020! Select listeners who submit their name and school info via 1039hiphop.com will get a Hip Hop 103.9 graduation shout out on-air and on social media.

On June 5, Paris Nicole and other Hip Hop 103.9 on-air personalities will host an Instagram live virtual graduation and prom featuring surprise guests shouting out everyone who entered and their school. Randomly drawn prize winners will be announced live during the virtual graduation party.

Grads can submit their name and school info here. Listeners are also encouraged to post their dance videos on Instagram and tag @1039HIPHOP and #1039NoCapProm all week long for a chance to win Virtual Prom King and Queen 2020.