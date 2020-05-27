class of 2020

103.9 Hip Hop Class of 2020 No Cap!

Upload Your Photo For A Chance To Win Prizes During 6/5 Virtual Grad Party

By Diana Torralvo

1039HipHop Virtual Grad
Radio One

1039HipHop Class of 2020 Virtual Grad

" data-ellipsis="false">

Calling all members of the 2020 graduating class! Hip-Hop 103.9-FM is offering the opportunity for listeners to win graduation prizes including gift cards, a laptop & printer and to be named the virtual Prom King and Queen 2020! Select listeners who submit their name and school info via 1039hiphop.com will get a Hip Hop 103.9 graduation shout out on-air and on social media.

On June 5, Paris Nicole and other Hip Hop 103.9 on-air personalities will host an Instagram live virtual graduation and prom featuring surprise guests shouting out everyone who entered and their school. Randomly drawn prize winners will be announced live during the virtual graduation party.

Grads can submit their name and school info here. Listeners are also encouraged to post their dance videos on Instagram and tag @1039HIPHOP and #1039NoCapProm all week long for a chance to win Virtual Prom King and Queen 2020.

This article tagged under:

class of 2020Radio Onevirtual graduation
Coronavirus Pandemic Local U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Community Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us