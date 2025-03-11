Open Streets are returning to the Rittenhouse Square area of Center City Philadelphia this spring after the success of the car-free program last year.

The Center City District on Tuesday, March 11, 2025, announced the return of Open Streets: West Walnut on every Sunday in April.

The goal of the place where no cars go is to "stroll. shop. socialize," according to CCD.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

“From the moment we closed the street on that first ‘Open Streets’ Sunday, it was clear that we had created something special,” CCD President and CEO Prema Katari Gupta said. “In addition to driving pedestrian traffic, visibility and sales to retailers and restaurants, our goal was to prove that streets filled with people drive more business than streets filled with cars.”

Here's what to know about car-free Sundays near Rittenhouse Square:

What Sundays will be car-free in Center City in spring 2025?

The plan is to close streets near Rittenhouse Square to vehicular traffic on April 6, 13, 20 and 27, 2025, CCD said. The closures will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each week.

What roads will be closed during April 2025 Open Streets in Philly?

These streets will be closed from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. each Sunday.

18th Street from Chestnut to Locust streets

Walnut Street from 15th to 19th streets

"Cross streets will remain open to cars at select intersections, including 16th Street, 17th Street, 19th Street and the 1700 and 1800 blocks of Sansom Street," organizers said.

What's the goal of nixing vehicle traffic from Center City streets?

"The pedestrian-only thoroughfares will act as an extension of public space, with Rittenhouse Square’s 18th and Walnut entrance being a direct link to the park," CCD said.

"Streets will be used as walkways, allowing retailers to expand outdoors. Some plan to offer exclusive discounts, in-store entertainment or special incentives as part of Open Streets: West Walnut. Food and beverages will be sold exclusively at restaurants along the route, with many expanding their tables onto the sidewalk. Open containers of alcohol will not be permitted, and takeout food will be at the discretion of the restaurants."

What was the reaction to previous Open Streets events?

The initial pilot period in September 2024 that made roads in the popular shopping and dining district car-free resulted in 90% of businesses reporting increased foot traffic, CCD said it found in a survey.

During the Open Streets event in the middle of December's holiday shopping season, "nearly 70% of businesses indicating an increase in foot traffic and over half (55%) reporting a sales increase by an average of 24%," CCD said.

“We want to continue to provide a space for people to gather while simultaneously supporting businesses within our District,” Gupta said. “Open Streets has been a wonderful addition to the Center City experience, and we hope to welcome even more visitors and residents this spring.”

What special things can you keep an eye out for?

Look for musicians and dancers along the open streets and "kid-friendly zone" organizers said. The Easter Bunny will also be hopping in on April 20.

For a full list of participating businesses (like Bar Bombón, Parc and J, Crew) and events, check out CCD's website.