Philadelphia's busy streets see more accidents than anywhere else in Pennsylvania. For those who find themselves facing the aftermath of such accidents, attorney Greg Prosmushkin has become a trusted advocate, offering hope and solutions during some of their most challenging times.

“I’ve always had a passion for justice and advocating for those who need help,” said Prosmushkin. After sharpening his legal skills at established firms, Prosmushkin felt driven to break off on his own and create a client-focused and results-driven practice. In 1995, he founded his full-service law firm, establishing himself as the go-to advocate for those injured in motor vehicle accidents. “Starting my own firm allowed me to combine my expertise in personal injury law with my commitment to making a positive difference in people’s lives,” he explains.

Attorney Greg Prosmushkin

His team now serves the greater Philadelphia area, focusing mainly on auto accidents but also handling personal injury cases involving motorcycle and bus collisions. In one memorable case, Prosmushkin secured a $3.3 million recovery* for a motorcyclist’s family, underscoring his commitment to seeking justice for his clients. To achieve successful outcomes like this one, Prosmushkin must help victims make sense of a confusing and overwhelming legal system full of unwelcome surprises.

“What I wish every car accident victim knew is the importance of seeking legal advice early. Too often, people try to handle claims on their own, only to find they’ve unintentionally weakened their case by signing something too quickly or not gathering proper evidence. Most importantly, I wish people knew that they have rights, and they don’t need to navigate this process alone. Having an experienced attorney can make all the difference in ensuring fair compensation for medical bills, lost wages, and emotional distress. It’s not just about recovering money—it’s about protecting [their] future.”

As a multilingual attorney fluent in English, Russian, and Spanish, Prosmushkin also brings a unique multicultural perspective to his work. With Philadelphia being one of the most diverse cities in the U.S., he notes that his language skills allow him to connect more deeply with clients from various backgrounds, ensuring they feel understood and represented throughout the legal process. “Philadelphia is a diverse city, and many of my clients come from immigrant communities where English is not their first language. Being able to communicate directly in their native language builds trust, reduces stress, and ensures they fully understand their legal rights and options,” he shares.

In addition to his J.D., Promushkin also holds a Master of Laws in Trial Advocacy and serves as a member of the Pennsylvania Association for Justice, a community for trial lawyers with the mission to promote a fair and effective justice system. “A Master of Laws in Trial Advocacy equips me to build stronger cases, anticipate opposing arguments, and present evidence in the most compelling way possible. It’s not just about knowing the law—it’s about telling my clients’ stories effectively to judges and juries so they can truly understand the full impact of an injury,” he explains.

His commitment to serving the community extends beyond the courtroom; Prosmushkin has also provided pro bono services to senior centers and even an animal hospital, a unique form of outreach that helps him stay connected to the community. “I’m proud to use my skills and experience to give back, and I encourage others in the legal profession to do the same,” says Prosmushkin. “It’s a reminder of why I became a lawyer in the first place: to help people and make a positive impact.”

When asked about his favorite part of the job, Prosmushkin doesn’t hesitate. Whether an accident results in serious physical injury, car damage, or psychological stress, it can be incredibly destabilizing; that’s why for him, the satisfaction comes from seeing clients regain their footing after a disruptive accident, knowing he’s helped them feel heard and guided in a difficult time.

*Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

