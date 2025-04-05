Man found shot inside vehicle in Philadelphia, woman arrested near scene: Police

An investigation is underway after police said a man was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest late Friday night in Philadelphia.

According to police, on April 4, 2025, around 9:57 p.m., officers responded to the 5100 block of Saul St. after receiving a report of a shooting.

Upon arrival, police said officers found a 40-year-old man inside a Toyota Corolla parked in the driveway. The man was suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.

Police said the man was taken to the hospital by officers, where he was listed in critical condition.

According to police, other officers encountered an alleged suspect at the scene and recovered a firearm.

Police said further investigation led officers to a crime scene inside a residence at 5100 Saul Street. A 58-year-old woman was arrested at the scene, and charges are currently pending.