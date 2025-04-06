Fire crews work to put out flames at Cherry Street Pier

Fire crews in Philadelphia were working along the Delaware River on Sunday morning as smoke pour from a fire at the Cherry Street Pier at the intersection of Cherry Street and Christopher Columbus Boulevard.

Here, according to fire officials, the fire stated before 11:30 a.m.

2&2 In Service - 04-06-2025 11:35:00 - Avoid area of RACE ST / N CHRISTOPHER COLUMBUS BLV / — PFD Alerts (@PFDalerts) April 6, 2025

About 10 minutes later, fire department officials announced that the flames were under control.

Officials have not yet provided further information on this incident, but it appeared the flames were produced by a boat burning at the pier.

As of about noon, officials have not yet provided any information on the cause of this incident, nor did they note if anyone was injured in this fire.

But, NBC10 has reached out for further information.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.