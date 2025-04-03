Philadelphia

Curtains up, Philadelphia! A Broadway-themed karaoke bar is taking center stage

The bar hasn't revealed where it will open...or when

By Cherise Lynch

Get ready to break a leg, Philadelphia!

A Broadway-themed karaoke bar is set to open soon at a hidden location within the city, inviting you to step into the spotlight and belt out your favorite tunes.

Bucket Listers announced the new exclusive event series, Broadway Sing-Along Bar, on their website, but some details are still under wraps.

From "Hamilton" to "Wicked," "Les Misérables" to "The Phantom of the Opera," organizers say this bar will be perfect for those who want to unleash their inner Broadway star or grab the mic with friends.

You are also encouraged to come dressed as your favorite Broadway character, as there will be a red carpet entrance and iconic stage backdrops, where "you’ll feel like you’re in the middle of a musical masterpiece."

The bar will also feature fun cocktails inspired by iconic Broadway shows, like the Ozmopolitan, Hamilton Highball, Greatest Showman Spritz, and Hair of the Cats.

Visit bucketlisters.com, for more information.

