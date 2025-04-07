Police pursuit of stolen car from Delco ends in driver's arrest in South Philly

State police officials apprehended a person early Monday following a vehicle pursuit that began in Delaware County and ended along I-76 in South Philadelphia.

According to state police officials, troopers got involved in this pursuit after officers in Marple Township requested assistance pursuing an Acura TSX that was reported stolen at about 4:11 a.m. on Monday.

The vehicle, officials said, led pursuing officers along I-476 in Marple Township to northbound I-95 in Tinicum Township before it exited the highway, headed northbound on Pa. Route 291.

On Pa. Route 291, the vehicle ran over spike strips that were deployed by police, but officials said, the driver continued to operate the Acura.

Troopers, officials said, encountered the Acura when it exited I-95 and, officials said, the vehicle re-entered Pa. Route 291, headed northbound over the Platt Bridge and into Philadelphia.

Once in the city, the vehicle made a left turn, entering I-76 westbound, police officials said.

At this point, the vehicle immediatley exited the highway at Vare Avenue and state police troopers were able to stop the Acura by utilizing a precision immobilization technique -- or PIT maneuver.

The driver of the Acura, officials said, was arrested without further incident.

Last week, a similar multi-agency police pursuit of a stole vehicle ended near Philadelphia International Airport when the those involved hopped out of a disabled stolen SUV and jumped into a pond.