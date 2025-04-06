Barricade situation resolved in Doylestown, Pa., officials say

A barricade situation that led to a shelter-in-place was resolved on Sunday, officials said.

On Sunday, around 4 p.m., Doylestown officials posted on X that police responded to Broadale Road for an armed person who was barricaded inside a home. Police, a SWAT team and negotiators responded to the location, according to officials.

Residents in the immediate area were told to shelter in place.

Police Activity in the area of 5 Broadale Rd. Police are dealing with an Armed barricaded subject. If you live in the immediate area, please shelter in place. Swat Team & negotiators are en route to assist.



We will repost when the situation has been resolved. — DoylestownBorough (@DoylestownBoro) April 6, 2025

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

About an hour later, around 5 p.m., Doylestown officials posted that the barricade situation was resolved and no injuries were reported. A source told NBC10 that the suspect was in custody.

Officials did not release any further information on what led to the incident or the identity of the suspect involved.

The situation on Broadale has been resolved without injury. Thank you for your cooperation. — DoylestownBorough (@DoylestownBoro) April 6, 2025

This story is developing. Check back for updates.