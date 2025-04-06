Pennsylvania

Barricade situation resolved in Doylestown, Pa., officials say

By David Chang

A barricade situation that led to a shelter-in-place was resolved on Sunday, officials said.

On Sunday, around 4 p.m., Doylestown officials posted on X that police responded to Broadale Road for an armed person who was barricaded inside a home. Police, a SWAT team and negotiators responded to the location, according to officials.

Residents in the immediate area were told to shelter in place.

About an hour later, around 5 p.m., Doylestown officials posted that the barricade situation was resolved and no injuries were reported. A source told NBC10 that the suspect was in custody.

Officials did not release any further information on what led to the incident or the identity of the suspect involved.

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

