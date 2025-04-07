Philadelphia

Philly courts begin program to ease trauma, anxiety for jurors

In a partnership with West Chester University, the Philadelphia court system has launched an effort to provide post-service support for jurors experiencing anxiety or trauma related to their jury service

By Hayden Mitman

A sign on the exterior of the Criminal Justice Center, in Philadelphia.
Bastiaan Slabbers/NurPhoto via Getty Images

In an effort to provide follow up support for jurors who experience anxiety and/or trauma following their service, the Philadelphia court system has launched a new effort that will provide mental health resources.

Starting Monday, at the end of each trial, organizers said in a statement on the new initiative that, jurors will be alerted to the availability of professional mental health resources through West Chester University’s Community Mental Health Services -- a mental health training clinic on West Chester’s campus.

"While some jurors may feel little to no distress after a trial, some do experience symptoms of vicarious trauma, the emotional toll of being exposed to traumatic events. The nature of a trial, including sensitive evidence, emotional testimony, and the inability to discuss the case with others can contribute to this feeling of distress," said Philadelphia Jury Commissioner Patrick Martin, in a statement on the launch of the new effort.

In a statement, director of West Chester University's Community Mental Health Services, Michele Pole, said that the program will provide a "confidential resource" to allow jurors to discuss their experience in providing a civil service.

"We are excited to partner with Philadelphia’s Courts to provide post jury service support to any of their jurors who may feel the need for a confidential resource to help them process the sometimes stressful juror experience," Pole said in a statement.

"Participation in jury service is a civic responsibility that ensures our justice system functions smoothly and remains fair and accessible to all. However, we understand it can also be emotionally and mentally stressful for some jurors," said Common Pleas Supervising Judge Daniel Anders in a statement on the new program. "Testimony, evidence, and the weight of a trial can leave a lasting impact. We encourage any juror who feels the need for support to reach out for help."

The new service will be available to jurors in Philadelphia courtrooms beginning on Monday, April 7, 2025.

