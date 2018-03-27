 Inside the 'Ultimate Family Suite' Onboard the World's Largest Cruise Ship - NBC 10 Philadelphia
logo_philly_2x

Inside the 'Ultimate Family Suite' Onboard the World's Largest Cruise Ship

7 PHOTOS

59 minutes ago

Royal Caribbean's "Symphony of the Seas," the largest cruise ship ever built, will welcome her first guests on Saturday, March 31.

While the ship is loaded with tons of new, one-of-kind experiences for guests, it's the Ultimate Family Suite that offers the most swoon-worthy features for families.

The two-level, 1,346-square-foot suite features an in-room slide, a private cinema with an 85-inch HD TV, a library of video games, a floor-to-ceiling Lego wall, an air hockey table, a 212-square-foot balcony complete with table tennis and a full-size whirlpool.

Booking and prices for the Ultimate Family Suite is only available over the phone. Click here for more information and check out the swanky suite below.
More Photo Galleries
Villanova Basketball: Road to the Final Four
Animals Seized in Suspected Dog Fighting Arrest
Connect With Us
AdChoices