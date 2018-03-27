While the ship is loaded with tons of new, one-of-kind experiences for guests, it's the Ultimate Family Suite that offers the most swoon-worthy features for families.
The two-level, 1,346-square-foot suite features an in-room slide, a private cinema with an 85-inch HD TV, a library of video games, a floor-to-ceiling Lego wall, an air hockey table, a 212-square-foot balcony complete with table tennis and a full-size whirlpool.
Booking and prices for the Ultimate Family Suite is only available over the phone. Click here for more information and check out the swanky suite below.