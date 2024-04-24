Philadelphia

Sip, sip hooray! Center City District SIPS returns for 20th anniversary

By Cherise Lynch

Getty Images

Celebrate 20 years of Center City District SIPS this summer.

Philadelphia's favorite happy hour will run every Wednesday from June 5 through August 28, from 5 to 7 p.m.

Dozens of bars and restaurants will serve $7 cocktails, including specials made with Hornitos Tequila, $6 wine, $5 beer and half-price appetizers. After 7 p.m., select locations will provide 15% off dinner.

"For the last twenty years, SIPS has been a must-do event for many young professionals working and living in Center City" President and CEO of the Center City District Prema Katari Gupta said in a statement. "We now recognize that in-person events and socialization are more important than ever and we are thrilled to continue this iconic event."

In celebration of the 20th anniversary, on June 5, Dilworth Park will host the official CCD SIPS preview party in partnership with Wooder Ice. The event will feature exclusive SIPS pricing, live DJ entertainment, giveaways and more.

To see a full list of participating locations visit ccdsips.com.

This article tagged under:

Philadelphiafood and drinkCenter City District
