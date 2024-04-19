Soon, there might be a new hang-out spot in the City of Brotherly Love.

The University City District has unveiled plans to build a waterfront park along the western bank of the Schuylkill River near 30th Street Station.

The proposed project, known as the West Philadelphia Waterfront, would feature a two-deck public space built above the Schuylkill River. It would include a public pool, natural beach and covered entertainment venue.

“The time is right for a bold vision to further enhance our connection to the Schuylkill River,” UCD President Matt Bergheiser said in a news release. “UCD made a down payment on public space in the area with The Porch at 30th Street in 2011, and our partners who have developed Schuylkill Yards and Schuylkill Banks have added their own special and highly impactful public spaces."

The upper deck of the proposed structure will feature planted promenade, street access to food trucks and rideshares and amazing views of the city.

Then, on the lower deck, you will find the public pool, a natural beach, and a covered entertainment venue.

University City District said the project will " play a pivotal role in promoting equity and resiliency in public space. It will become a place where young and old Philadelphians can connect with water activities, including swim classes, lifeguard trainings and public swim competitions."