Philadelphia

Future and Metro Boomin announce 2024 tour. Here's when they are stopping in Philly

The duo will stop in Philadelphia on Wednesday, Aug. 14, at the Wells Fargo Center

By Cherise Lynch

Getty Images

Grammy award-winning artist Future and Grammy-nominated record producer Metro Boomin are turning up the heat this summer with a joint tour.

Live Nation announced the "We Trust You Tour," will run through North America this summer.

The pair will kick off the tour in Kansas City on Tuesday, July 30, and make a stop in Philadelphia on Wednesday, Aug. 14, at the Wells Fargo Center.

This tour supports the duo's most recent collaboration, "We Don't Trust You," which was released back in March. The album debuted at No.1 on the Billboard 200 following its release.

The track "Like That" with Kendrick Lamar leads Billboard's Hot 100 for the third week in a row.

Tickets will be available starting with a Cash App Card presale beginning on Wednesday, April 17 followed by the general on-sale beginning on Friday, April 19 at 10 am at LiveNation.com.

Event organizers said fans could also purchase VIP Packages, which will include premium tickets, a photo op in front of the stage, access to the VIP Lounge and more.

