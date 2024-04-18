Philadelphia

Hello Kitty Cafe Truck rolls into Philadelphia this weekend

By Cherise Lynch

Hello Kitty Cafe Truck

Hello, Philadelphia!

The wildly popular Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is making a stop this weekend in the City of Brotherly Love.

Hello Kitty is celebrating its 50th anniversary, and you can get in on the fun.

The truck will be parked at Fashion District Philadelphia in the Events Plaza on the corner of Market and 9th Street on Saturday, April 20, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Fans can purchase new exclusive goodies and limited-edition collectibles, including iridescent toes, keychains, pins, patches, tees and so much more.

Hello Kitty Cafe Truck

After stopping in Philadelphia, the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck will continue its 2024 East Coast Tour with stops in New Jersey and New York.

The Scene

fun 7 hours ago

Dorney Park lets roller coaster fans ‘drop' 160 feet for Eagles Autism Foundation

Lehigh Valley 8 hours ago

Roller coaster fans in Lehigh Valley get ready for 1st thrills on Dorney's Iron Menace

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Philadelphia
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us