Hello, Philadelphia!

The wildly popular Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is making a stop this weekend in the City of Brotherly Love.

Hello Kitty is celebrating its 50th anniversary, and you can get in on the fun.

The truck will be parked at Fashion District Philadelphia in the Events Plaza on the corner of Market and 9th Street on Saturday, April 20, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Fans can purchase new exclusive goodies and limited-edition collectibles, including iridescent toes, keychains, pins, patches, tees and so much more.

Hello Kitty Cafe Truck

After stopping in Philadelphia, the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck will continue its 2024 East Coast Tour with stops in New Jersey and New York.