fun

Dorney Park lets roller coaster fans ‘drop' 160 feet for Eagles Autism Foundation

Roller coaster aficionados and Philadelphia Eagles fans can be the first to ride Dorney Park's Iron Menace at a Ride for a Cause event on Friday, April 19, 2024

By Cherise Lynch and Dan Stamm

NBC Universal, Inc.

Roller coaster fans are about to "drop" in on a new Lehigh Valley roller coaster for a cause.

On Wednesday, Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom Allentown on Wednesday gave a sneak peek of one of its newest rides -- the Northeast's first-ever dive roller coaster, the Iron Menace.

Iron Menace features a 160-foot-high, 95-degree drop and speeds up to 64 mph across a brand-new steel track. The ride includes four inversions including a tilted loop — the first of its kind for a dive roller coaster — and pays homage to the industrial history of the Lehigh Valley. 

You can check out the full video on Dorney Park's YouTube page.

Ride Iron Menace while supporting Eagles Autism Foundation

Dorney Park opens for the 2024 season on May 10. However, you can get a first chance to ride the Iron Menace on Friday, April 19, during the Ride for a Cause event.

"Dorney Park is hosting an Iron Menace Ride for a Cause event benefiting the Eagles Autism Foundation, with one hundred percent of the ticket proceeds going to the organization," the Allentown theme park said.

Admission to the Iron Menace Ride for a Cause range from $75 to $250.

Food, the Philadelphia Eagles cheerleaders, mascot Swoop and Q&A with one of the Birds are among the offerings -- besides riding the roller coaster -- Friday night.

This article tagged under:

funPhiladelphia EaglesLehigh Valley
