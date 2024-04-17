Charli XCX and Troye Sivan team up for 2024 tour. Here's when they are coming to Philly

Pop artists Charli XCX and Troye Sivan joined forces to co-headline an arena tour across North America this fall.

Dubbed “Charli XCX & Troye Sivan present: Sweat,” the 21-city tour includes a stop at the Wells Fago Center in Philadelphia on Wednesday, Sept. 25

Event organizers said this tour celebrates the artist's individual success and showcases their commitment to inclusivity and diversity within the music industry.

XCX is fresh off the announcement of her sold-out "BRAT 2024- AREA TOUR" shows in the UK and is gearing up for the release of her highly anticipated sixth solo album, "BRAT."

Sivan, known for his chart-topping hits will be coming off of his European area tour in support of his critically acclaimed third album, "Something to Give Each Other."

The two pop stars are no strangers to collaboration, having previously worked together on smash hits such as "1999" and "2099." Their tour will also feature special guest Shygirl.

Advance presale registration is available now through April 25 at sweat-tour.com. The artist presale is Thursday, April 15, at 10 a.m.

Tickets will then go on sale to the general public on Friday, April 26 at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com.