‘Avatar: The Last Airbender in Concert' coming to The Met Philadelphia this fall

Get ready to be blown away! "Avatar: The Last Airbender in Concert" is coming to Philadelphia this fall.

Fans of the Nickelodeon animated series can immerse themselves in a two-hour experience with a live orchestra that will bring the show's iconic musical score to life.

Event organizers said Taiko and Erhu will share the spotlight with violins and clarinets, while the series' most beloved scenes play out on screen.

The tour kicks off in September and will visit 100 cities worldwide, including a stop at The Met Philadelphia on Oct. 9.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Gealive Marketing (Quatro Entertainment)

Emmy Award-winning composer and musician Jeremy Zuckerman created the concert series with the show's co-creators, Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko, and Jeff Adams, the show's original editor.

"It’s been incredibly satisfying and moving to see the audiences’ emotional response to these concerts, and to be a part of that atmosphere is a uniquely beautiful experience,” Zuckerman said in a statement. “I’m overjoyed that many more people - Avatar fans both new and old - will get to experience the show during this wider tour."

Tickets for the show go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 19 at avatarinconcert.com.