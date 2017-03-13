Plug In, Power Up: Locations Across the Area

When winter weather knocks out power, there are dozens of place you can charge your devices for free. Comcast is the parent company of NBC10. (Published Thursday, Jan. 21, 2016)

What do you do when the electricity goes out? You can Plug In, and Power Up!

NBC10 and Telemundo62 have partnered with Comcast to offer viewers who lose power the ability to recharge their devices at participating Comcast/Xfinity store locations in the region. As power outages occur, listed locations will become active Plug In, Power Up sites to assist viewers in need.This is a FREE service and anyone is welcome to visit participating locations.



You can visit any of these participating Plug In, Power Up locations -- please refer to the list below. Most stores are open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Saturday.



LOCATIONS:

Pennsylvania

106 Bartlett Avenue, Exton, PA 19341

116 West Township Line Rd, #500, Havertown, PA 19083

130 Town Place, King of Prussia Town Center, King of Prussia, PA 19406

518 Oxford Valley Road, Langhorne, PA 19047

3903 Aramingo Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19137

1351 South Columbus Blvd., Philadelphia, PA 19147

2329 Cottman Avenue, #14, Philadelphia, PA 19149

2510 W. Moreland Road, Willow Grove, PA 19090

New Jersey

941 Haddonfield Road, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002

3371 US-1, Mercer Mall, Lawrenceville, NJ 08648

500 Consumer Square, May's Landing, NJ 08330

42 Centerton Rd, #H-1, Mt. Laurel, NJ 08054

1500 Rt. 47, Rio Grande, NJ 08242

1256 Hooper Avenue, Toms River, NJ 08753

3501 Route 42, Turnersville, NJ 08012

301 South Main Rd, Vineland, NJ 08360

Delaware

5601 Concord Pike, Wilmington, DE 19803



Due to severe weather, participating locations are subject to change.

Hours of operation can vary by location. The best way to check store hours is to go to Xfinity.com.

