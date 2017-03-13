Plug In, Power Up: Locations Across the Area | NBC 10 Philadelphia
Plug In, Power Up: Locations Across the Area

By NBC10 Staff

    When winter weather knocks out power, there are dozens of place you can charge your devices for free. Comcast is the parent company of NBC10. (Published Thursday, Jan. 21, 2016)

    What do you do when the electricity goes out? You can Plug In, and Power Up!

    NBC10 and Telemundo62 have partnered with Comcast to offer viewers who lose power the ability to recharge their devices at participating Comcast/Xfinity store locations in the region. As power outages occur, listed locations will become active Plug In, Power Up sites to assist viewers in need.This is a FREE service and anyone is welcome to visit participating locations.

    You can visit any of these participating Plug In, Power Up locations -- please refer to the list below. Most stores are open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Saturday.

    LOCATIONS:

    Pennsylvania

      • 106 Bartlett Avenue, Exton, PA 19341
      • 116 West Township Line Rd, #500, Havertown, PA 19083
      • 130 Town Place, King of Prussia Town Center, King of Prussia, PA 19406
      • 518 Oxford Valley Road, Langhorne, PA 19047
      • 3903 Aramingo Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19137
      • 1351 South Columbus Blvd., Philadelphia, PA 19147
      • 2329 Cottman Avenue, #14, Philadelphia, PA 19149
      • 2510 W. Moreland Road, Willow Grove, PA 19090

          New Jersey

          • 941 Haddonfield Road, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002
          • 3371 US-1, Mercer Mall, Lawrenceville, NJ 08648
          • 500 Consumer Square, May's Landing, NJ 08330
          • 42 Centerton Rd, #H-1, Mt. Laurel, NJ 08054
          • 1500 Rt. 47, Rio Grande, NJ 08242
          • 1256 Hooper Avenue, Toms River, NJ 08753    
          • 3501 Route 42, Turnersville, NJ 08012
          • 301 South Main Rd, Vineland, NJ 08360

            Delaware

            • 5601 Concord Pike, Wilmington, DE 19803

            Comcast is the parent company of NBC10.

            Due to severe weather, participating locations are subject to change.
            Hours of operation can vary by location. The best way to check store hours is to go to Xfinity.com.

